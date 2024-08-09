Pakistan PM Congratulates Muhammad Yunus, Aims To 'Deepen Cooperation'

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the new interim leader of Bangladesh (file).

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the new interim leader of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, and expressed hopes for deeper ties with the nation that separated from Pakistan in 1971.

"Heartiest felicitations to professor Muhammad Yunus," Sharif tweeted. "Wishing him great success in guiding Bangladesh towards a harmonious and prosperous future. I look forward to working with him to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)