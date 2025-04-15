"Pakistan Played A Double Game With Taliban": S Jaishankar On Terrorism

Pakistan got caught in its own web of deceit when its was double-crossing the Taliban and the other side, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today, as he spoke about how Pakistan lost its way in Afghanistan, only to be trapped in its own creation of terror.

Speaking at the Charotar University of Science and Technology in Gujarat, the foreign minister said, "Pakistan was playing a double game. It was with both the Taliban and also with the other side. But, when the Americans left, the double game could not be sustained."

Noting that it was Pakistan that set up the entire terrorism "industry" in the region, Dr Jaishankar said, "Whatever benefits they were getting out of the double game, that also went down (after the US left Afghanistan). Moreover, the very terrorism industry they (Pakistan) had promoted came back to bite them."

He pinpointed the 2008 Mumbai terror attack as the "turning point" from where relations between India and Pakistan went south, and never recovered.

"Indians collectively felt that such behaviour from a neighbouring country could no longer be tolerated," he said speaking about the Mumbai terror attack, adding that "That feeling was very very strong in Indian society, but it may not have been entirely understood at that time by the Government at that time, which is a different matter."

Highlighting the contrast in the journey of both nations, especially in the last ten years, Dr Jaishankar said, "India has changed. I wish I could say Pakistan has changed too. They unfortunately, in many ways, are continuing their bad habits."

"After 2014, when the government changed in India, Pakistan was given a firm message that there will be consequences if acts of terrorism are committed," Dr Jaishankar said, adding that "During this period, we (India) have grown economically and politically, and our standing in the world has improved. But, Pakistan continued the old playbook."

But India has now surged ahead, he said, adding that there is no need for Indians to "waste precious time" on Pakistan.

The foreign minister's remarks come days after 26/11 Mumbai terror attack plotter Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India by the United States. Both countries have a special special and privileged partnership and have been cooperating on intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism.

After Rana's extradition, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said, "We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Together, with India, we've long sought justice for the 166 people, including 6 Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I'm glad that day has come."

To this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had replied, "Appreciate the counter-terrorism cooperation between our two countries. This is indeed a big step in ensuring justice for the victims of 26/11 attacks."

