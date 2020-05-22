Pakistan Plane Crash Updates: Passenger Plane From Lahore Crashes Near Karachi: Report

Pakistan Plane Crash: The Pakistan International Airlines flight smashed into a residential area.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane on Friday crashed near the Jinnah International Airport before landing, according to media reports.

It was not immediately known how many passengers were on board the aircraft, Geo News reported.

Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, the report said. A rescue operation is underway.

The crash comes as Pakistanis across the country are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, with many travelling back to their homes in cities and villages.

Here are the Updates of the plane crash in Pakistan:

May 22, 2020 16:36 (IST) The plane went down in what seems like a densely populated residential area - Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir - just short of the Karachi airport.





May 22, 2020 16:24 (IST)

The Civil Aviation Authority sources said that its communication with the plane was cut off one minute before its landing. Several houses have been damaged in the area where the aircraft crashed.





May 22, 2020 16:14 (IST)

The Pakistani army said its quick reaction force and paramilitary troops have reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.