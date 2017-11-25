Pakistan Orders TV Channels To Go Off Air During Crackdown On Protests By Hardliners

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Pakistani authorities ordered private television channels to go off air on Saturday during a police and paramilitary crackdown on sit-in by religious hardliners in the capital, Islamabad.The suspension was ordered by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for violating media regulations showing live coverage of a security operation, a statement from the regulator said. State-run Pakistan Television continued to broadcast, but aired a talk show discussing politics.Pakistani police used tear gas and water cannon and fought running battles with stone-throwing activists, as they moved to clear a protest by the religious hardliners who have blocked main routes into Islamabad for more than two weeks.