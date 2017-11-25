Pakistan Orders TV Channels To Go Off Air During Crackdown On Protests By Hardliners

By middday, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory, the official media regulator cut off TV coverage by private channels.

World | | Updated: November 25, 2017 17:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pakistan Orders TV Channels To Go Off Air During Crackdown On Protests By Hardliners

Pakistan police clashed with the protesters from Tehreek-e-Labaik group in Islamabad (Reuters)

Islamabad:  Pakistani authorities ordered private television channels to go off air on Saturday during a police and paramilitary crackdown on sit-in by religious hardliners in the capital, Islamabad.

The suspension was ordered by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for violating media regulations showing live coverage of a security operation, a statement from the regulator said. State-run Pakistan Television continued to broadcast, but aired a talk show discussing politics.

Pakistani police used tear gas and water cannon and fought running battles with stone-throwing activists, as they moved to clear a protest by the religious hardliners who have blocked main routes into Islamabad for more than two weeks.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


Trending

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory AuthorityTehreek-e-Laibak

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................