Pakistan Hospitals Ordered To Prepare For "Mass Casualty" Ahead Of PTI March

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's three sisters have been detained in Lahore as authorities prepare for a major Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march in Islamabad on September 27. At the same time, hospitals in the capital have been told to prepare for a possible "mass casualty event" ahead of the planned protest.

Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi were detained within 24 hours as part of a crackdown on Khan's family and PTI leaders ahead of the march, which the party says will demand the release of their jailed leader and former prime minister.

The sisters were detained under Pakistan's Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law, which allows their detention for up to 30 days, according to Drop Site News. Eight members of Khan's family were detained during the crackdown. The children were later released after being held for a few hours, according to Aleema Khan's son Shershah Khan, while the three sisters remain in custody.

Shershah Khan said on X that police surrounded the family's home in Lahore. “Our home is under siege. Both ends of our street have been cordoned off, effectively placing our entire family under house arrest,” he wrote.

The move comes as authorities step up measures against the party and its supporters ahead of the planned protest demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The arrests came as federal health authorities issued instructions to hospitals in Islamabad to prepare for a possible large number of casualties during the September 27 march. Hospitals have been asked to clear beds and prepare their surgical departments for a potential emergency, according to Drop Site News.

People familiar with the situation told the outlet that some patients scheduled for surgeries on Monday were told that their procedures would be postponed. The orders reportedly said all planned elective surgeries should be postponed indefinitely.

Hospitals have also been told to suspend leave for medical, nursing, paramedical, administrative and support staff. Employees who are already on leave have reportedly been asked to return immediately. Some patients considered stable or recovering are also being discharged to create additional bed space.

Several other PTI workers and leaders have also reportedly been detained in recent days. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has claimed that around 1,500 party workers, five parliamentarians and a minister have been detained this week. The party has said it will continue with the planned march.

A video shared on social media platform X purportedly shows a PTI MPA and minister being taken away in broad daylight near the Corps Commander House in Peshawar.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar, a former advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan, wrote on X, "Shocking scenes from Peshawar in front of Corps Commander House, a PTI MPA and minister being abducted in broad daylight. Who is running the KP province??"

"In the four years since our government was overthrown, we have not been allowed a single long march," said Barrister Khan. "We have gone to the high courts 25 times and 19 times to the Supreme Court. We raised our voice in the parliament and the senate, but it has fallen on deaf ears," he added.

The government, meanwhile, has warned PTI against going ahead with the protest. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said authorities will take steps to stop the march and urged the party and its workers not to put themselves at risk.

The preparations in Islamabad have raised concerns within PTI about how authorities may respond if large crowds gather on September 27. The party has previously accused the government of using excessive force against its supporters during protests.

Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023. His party has repeatedly raised concerns about his health and access to medical care and family members. In August, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities to ensure that Khan received medical treatment, while his party accused officials of not fully following the court's directions.

Khan's personal doctor, Dr Faisal Sultan, has reportedly not been allowed to see him for several weeks.

During her last meeting with Khan, his sister Uzma Khan said he complained about the way he was being treated in prison. According to The Telegraph, Khan told her that he was being treated unfairly and asked her to tell people outside that prison officials were not listening to him.

"He told me to tell people outside that they are being unjust to me, they don't listen to me, these are not humans," Dr Sultan told The Telegraph.



