Watch: Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif Supporters Engage In Fist Fight

Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif Supporters Clash: A young man delivere a jaw-breaking punch onan old man.

Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his successor Shehbaz Sharif throwing drinks and food besides abuses, and engaged in full-blown fist fights at what appears to be a high-end hotel recently.

A video of the incident showed both the groups throwing food and drinks kept on a table and abusing each other with complete dedication to their respective leaders. A young man in black suddenly appears and delivers a jaw-breaking punch on an old man. While some tried to pull the young man away, others took hold of the old man, who had fallen on the ground. The old man was then dragged on the floor.

"Brawl breaks out between supporters of Imran and Sharif. Pen-chor pen-chor and objects hurled at each other,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Brawl breaks out between supporters of Imran and Sharifs. Pen-chor pen-chor and objects hurled at each other. pic.twitter.com/dKIOmehmbT — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 12, 2022

Mr Khan, also the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was removed from power after a week-long high political drama. He lost the vote on a no-confidence motion brought in the National Assembly against him by a joint opposition after delaying the voting several times.

After Mr Khan was removed by a no-trust vote on Saturday, Mr Sharif, the 70-year-old brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the leader of the opposition PML-N, was elected unopposed as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Mr Khan has blamed a “foreign conspiracy” for his removal and rallied his supporters in the days after he was thrown out to launch a fresh “freedom struggle”.

However, a recent survey has shown that Pakistanis are deeply divided about Mr Khan's outer. The poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan immediately after the no-confidence vote showed 57 percent of the people in Pakistan were “happy” with Mr Khan's departure, while 43 percent said they were “angry” about it.