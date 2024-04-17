Pakistan High Court Orders Government To Restore X Within 1 Week

Representational Image

A Pakistan High Court on Wednesday said the government must restore social media platform X within one week, a lawyer said, after more than two months of disruption ordered by the interior ministry.

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has been rarely accessible since February 17, when jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party called for protests against a government official's admission of vote manipulation in February's election.

Pakistan's communications authority later admitted in court papers that it was ordered by the Interior Ministry to shut down the site.

"The Sindh High Court has given the government one week to withdraw the letter, failing which, on the next date, they will pass appropriate orders," Moiz Jaaferi, a lawyer challenging the ban, told AFP.

