Pakistan Has Some Famous Hindu Temples. Here Are Some Of Them

These temples have stood witness to centuries of history and spiritual devotion.

In Pakistan, a country where Islam reigns supreme, a surprising number of Hindu temples stand as silent sentinels of the past. While neglect has taken its toll on many, some remain vibrant centers of worship, drawing devotees not only from within Pakistan but also from across the border in India.

Though established in 1947 as a Muslim-majority nation, Pakistan's land whispers tales of a rich, religious tapestry. Evidence of this vibrant past lies scattered across the country in the form of ancient Hindu temples, standing as silent guardians of a shared history. These ancient temples are a reminder of Pakistan's religious diversity and the enduring faith of its Hindu minority.

Here are the details of a few famous Hindu temples in Pakistan:

Hinglaj Mata Temple

Hinglaj Mata Mandir, located in Hingol National Park in Balochistan, is a respected Hindu pilgrimage site in Pakistan and one of the Shakti Peethas. It is in a cave near the Hingol River and dates back to before the Arab invasion and the rise of Sufism in Sindh. Hindus believe that the head of Goddess Sati fell here, making it a significant site. Thousands of devotees visit annually for the Hinglaj Yatra. The site is important in the Charani tradition of goddess worship. Local Muslims, who call it Nani Mandar, also honor the site.

Katas Raj Temples

According to Worldhistory.org, the Katas Raj Temples near Chakwal in Punjab province, Pakistan, are attributed to the eras of the Hindu Shahis (kings) dating from about 615-950 CE and are dedicated to Lord Shiva. As such, they constitute one of the most important Hindu pilgrimage sites in Pakistan and are still in use to this day by members of the Hindu community, both in the country and those who make the journey there every year from abroad.

Kalka Cave Temple

The Kalka Devi Temple, located in the Kalka hills of Aror, Sindh province, Pakistan, is a revered Hindu site nestled within a natural cave. Known as the Asthan of Kalka Devi, it attracts visitors of both Hindu and Muslim faiths, including devotees from India.

Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir, Karachi

According to the Sir Ganga Ram Heritage Foundation, the 1,500-year-old Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is one of the oldest temples in Pakistan. The Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir is tucked away in Soldier Bazaar.

Varun Dev Temple, Karachi

Shri Varun Dev Mandir, situated on Manora Island in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan, is a sacred Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Jhulelal, also known as Varuna Dev, the deity symbolizing water in Hinduism.

Sadhu Bela Temple

Sadh Belo, alternatively spelled Sadh Bela or Sat, is an island nestled in the Indus River near Sukkur, Sindh, Pakistan. Renowned for its deeply venerated Hindu temples, this island holds significance within the syncretic Udasi movement.