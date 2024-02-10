Pakistan Elections Live Updates: Both Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan Declare Victory, Poll Body Silent

Elections were held in Pakistan on February 8 amid a mobile service blackout.

Pakistan is likely headed towards a hung verdict with former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan both declaring victory. The country's Election Commission hasn't officially announced the results yet. Analysts had predicted there may be no clear winner.

Sharif has said he would talk to other parties to form a coalition government as his party has failed to win a clear majority on its own. Khan, a popular former cricketer who voted from jail, said in a "victory speech" that Independents backed by his party are on course to win over 170 in the 264 seats that went to polls. The majority mark is 133.

Here are the LIVE updates on Pakistan Elections:

While the general elections in Pakistan threw up a fractured mandate, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Independents were shown to be in the lead, leaving many to wonder if the country was poised to get its first-ever Independent PM, Dawn News reported.

قوم کی جانب سے انتخابات میں تاریخی مقابلے، جس کے نتیجے میں تحریک انصاف کو عام انتخابات 2024 میں بے مثال کامیابی میسرآئی،کے بعد چیئرمین عمران خان کا(مصنوعی ذہانت سے تیار کردہ) فاتحانہ خطاب pic.twitter.com/8yQqes4nO9 - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 9, 2024

Hours after Nawaz Sharif claimed his party has emerged as the largest, Imran Khan indicated his group is on course to get a clear majority - declarations that are prompting confusion among Pakistanis over who is going to form government.

"No Pakistani will accept this (electoral malpractice) and the international media has also reported extensively about it. As per the Form 45 data, we are on course to win more than 170 National Assembly seats. My fellow countrymen, you all have set a date for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan. We are winning the 2024 elections with a two-thirds majority. Everyone has seen the power of your vote. Now show your ability to preserve and protect it," said Imran Khan in the audio clip of his AI-enabled voice.

"Pakistan Muslim League is the single-largest party in the country today after the elections and it is our duty to bring this country out of the whirlpool," Nawaz Sharif had told a press conference in Lahore yesterday. "No Pakistani will accept this (electoral malpractice) and the international media has also reported extensively about it. As per the Form 45 data, we are on course to win more than 170 National Assembly seats. My fellow countrymen, you all have set a date for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan. We are winning the 2024 elections with a two-thirds majority. Everyone has seen the power of your vote. Now show your ability to preserve and protect it," said Imran Khan in the audio clip of his AI-enabled voice.