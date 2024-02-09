Candidates Linked To Jailed Imran Khan Leading Pakistan Vote: Report

Pakistan Election: The Election Commission of Pakistan had not announced a single official National Assembly result more than 11 hours after polling ended.

Candidates Linked To Jailed Imran Khan Leading Pakistan Vote: Report

Dozens of independent candidates have backed Imran Khan as his party barred from contesting election.

Islamabad:

Independent candidates linked to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan were leading the count in Pakistan's election, local TV channels said Friday.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was barred from contesting Thursday's election as a bloc, but unofficial tallies by local TV channels showed independent candidates -- including dozens anointed by his party -- leading in the most constituencies.

The first official result -- the seat going to a PTI candidate -- was announced shortly after 4:30 am (2330 GMT) more than 11 hours after polling ended.

The TV stations were basing their projections on counting done at the local constituency level.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been expected to win the most seats following Thursday's vote, with analysts saying its 74-year-old founder Nawaz Sharif had the blessing of the military-led establishment.

But local TV channels said the party had performed poorly –- with Sharif trailing his opponent in one of the constituencies he contested.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.