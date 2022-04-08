Pakistan Crisis Live Updates: Imran Khan Faces Trust Vote After Supreme Court Order

He will address the nation on Friday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he will continue to fight as he faces a vote to oust him on Saturday. He will address the nation today.

The Supreme court on Thursday overturned a move by PM Khan to block a parliamentary vote seeking to oust him.

Imran Khan's coalition lost its majority in the national assembly last week, but he avoided being dismissed when the deputy speaker blocked a no-confidence motion against him and the president dissolved parliament and ordered fresh elections.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Pakistan Crisis:

Apr 08, 2022 06:59 (IST) Pakistan PM Imran Khan Loses Supreme Court Battle, Faces No-Trust Vote On Saturday

