Pakistan Crisis Live Updates: Imran Khan Faces Trust Vote After Supreme Court Order

Islamabad:
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he will continue to fight as he faces a vote to oust him on Saturday. He will address the nation today.
The Supreme court on Thursday overturned a move by PM Khan to block a parliamentary vote seeking to oust him.
Imran Khan's coalition lost its majority in the national assembly last week, but he avoided being dismissed when the deputy speaker blocked a no-confidence motion against him and the president dissolved parliament and ordered fresh elections.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Pakistan Crisis:
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Loses Supreme Court Battle, Faces No-Trust Vote On Saturday
The dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was "unconstitutional", the Pakistan Supreme Court said today.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces trust vote after court orders parliament restored
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces being booted from office at the weekend after the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that parliament had been illegally dissolved and a no-confidence vote on his government must go ahead.
Khan's coalition lost its majority in the national assembly last week, but he avoided being dismissed when the deputy speaker blocked a no-confidence motion against him and the president dissolved parliament and ordered fresh elections.