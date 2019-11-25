Pakistan Court Takes Up Pervez Musharraf's Plea In Treason Case

Pervez Musharraf asked court to drop special court's reserved verdict till he is appearing in court

A Pakistani court today directed Pervez Musharraf's lawyer to submit arguments regarding the maintainability of a petition challenging the verdict reserved by a special court against the former military ruler in the high treason case.

Lahore High Court Justice Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi directed Pervez Musharraf's lawyer Khwaja Ahmed to give arguments regarding the maintainability of the petition on Tuesday.

The special court had on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the high treason case against Pervez Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency in 2007 and had ruled that a verdict would be announced on November 28.

Pervez Musharraf, who is living in Dubai in self-exile, challenged the special court verdict in the Lahore court on Saturday and sought suspension of his trial in his absence.

His counsel contended that the reserving of the verdict on November 19 was "unconstitutional and void".

In his petition, Pervez Musharraf asked the court to suspend the special court's reserved verdict until he is healthy enough to appear before the court.

The high treason case against the former military dictator has been pending since December 2013. He was indicted on March 31, 2014. Pervez Musharraf rushed to challenge the special court's verdict reserved against him in the high treason case after Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa hinted a "strong verdict" against him.

The treason case against Pervez Musharraf was initiated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Mr Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz had said that conspiracy against her father had begun soon after he decided to try Pervez Musharraf for high treason.

Nawaz Sharif is currently undergoing treatment in London after securing bail on medical grounds in the AlAzizia Mills corruption case in which he was given seven years imprisonment.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.