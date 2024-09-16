Pakistan Court Grants Bail To 10 Of Former PM Imran Khan's MPs

At least 30 people from the jailed ex-PM's party, including the 10 MPs, were remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Pakistan Court Grants Bail To 10 Of Former PM Imran Khan's MPs

The 10 MPs from the jailed ex-PM's party were remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Islamabad, Pakistan:

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan granted bail on Monday to 10 MPs from former prime minister Imran Khan's party, an AFP journalist witnessed. 

At least 30 people from the jailed ex-PM's party, including the 10 MPs, were remanded in custody on Tuesday, two days after they led a major rally in the capital Islamabad. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.