Pakistan Court Extends Imran Khan's Bail In 2 Cases Until June 8

A Pakistan high court on Tuesday extended bails of former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases pertaining to inciting violence and sedition until June 8.

A single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the pleas in cases pertaining to allegations against top officers of state institutions and the manhandling of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Ranjha by Khan's supporters.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq after hearing the arguments by the lawyers extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief's bail till June 8. The extension was given after the court also granted the former prime minister exemption from court appearance for the day.

Justice Farooq also inquired about the registration of a first information report related to Khan's arrest made from the court's premises. The attorney general responded that a Supreme Court verdict is pending in the case.

Last week, the IHC had granted 70-year-old Khan bail, barring the authorities from arresting him in all the cases registered beyond May 9 and asked him to approach the Lahore High Court for further relief on May 15.

Khan has been implicated in scores of cases since his ouster from power in April last year. He alleged that all the cases were politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved the verdict on Khan's petition seeking bail in all cases registered against him in Punjab province following his arrest in the Al Qadir Trust case last week that sparked violent protests by his supporters.

In the Al Qadir Trust case, in which the National Accountability Bureau arrested the former cricketer-turned-politician on May 9, the IHC granted him pre-arrest bail for two weeks.

The Supreme Court had declared Khan's arrest from the IHC premises illegal and referred the matter to the IHC.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

