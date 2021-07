Pakistan said Taliban were in control of a key town on the Afghan side of its border.

"They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing," said ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, a day after the Taliban seized the town as part of a sweeping offensive across the country.

