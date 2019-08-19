Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa Gets 3-Year Extension: Report

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was expected to retire this year. (Reuters)

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's term has been extended for another three years, the government said today.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," the notification issued by Pakistan Prime Minister's Office read.

"The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment," the Dawn reported, citing the decision made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

General Bajwa was appointed as the chief of Army staff by jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016.

The 58-year-old general was expected to retire this year.

