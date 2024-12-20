Advertisement

Pak Developing Missiles That Eventually Could Hit US: White House Official

Deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said Islamabad's conduct raised "real questions" about its intentions.

US official said that Pakistan's new missile could allow it to strike targets outside of South Asia.
Washington:

A senior White House official on Thursday said nuclear-armed Pakistan is developing long-range ballistic missile capabilities that eventually could allow it to strike targets outside of South Asia, including the United States.

"Candidly, it's hard for us to see Pakistan's actions as anything other than an emerging threat to the United States," Finer said in a speech to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Pakistan, United States, Ballistic Missile
