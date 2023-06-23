Pak Billionaire Passenger Of Titanic Sub Survived 'Deep Plunge' On Plane In 2019

Shahzada Dawood was on a plane journey in 2019, his wife has said in a blog post.

All five people on board the missing Titan submersible are dead, the US Coast Guard confirmed on Thursday. Its officials said the debris were consistent with the "catastrophic implosion" of the vessel. While the world is still grappling with the shocking news, the news a harrowing episode faced by of one of the five passengers on the vessel is doing the rounds on the internet. The passenger, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, had survived a terrifying "deep plunge" on a plane, according to his wife. Christine Dawood wrote a blog post about the incident that took place in January 2019, according to The Daily Beast.

"I should have known when they cancelled our flight and put us on the next one. We should have taken the sign, gone back home and had a long and generous breakfast," Christine wrote in the blog.

"But we didn't, and this flight became one of the most memorable ones of my life," she further said without specifying when the flight took place or where they flying to and from.

She then described the hellish account of the plane taking a "deep plunge" that had passengers letting out "one simultaneous cry, which turned to a whimper and then silence".

"I clutched my armrests, as if that would make a difference. I needed something to hold on to, something stable in a shaky metal tube thousands of feet above the ground," Christine wrote in the blog.

The passengers experienced multiple violent plunges during the flight that left her feeling "like a grain in a big bag of sand".

She said that her husband Shahzada Dawood, a seasoned traveller and adventurer, was also scared.

"I've read many times that people start to pray in such situations or that their life flashes by like a movie. My husband told me later that he was thinking of all the opportunities he'd missed and how much he still wanted to teach our children," she said in the blog post.

"As the plane turned, my side lifted forcing me to look down to my left. My husband faced me, our eyes locked and our hands interlinked. No words were needed. He was as scared as I was and yet we were together. 'Until death do...' No, don't go there!"

The plane landed safely at the end of the journey, but the experience was something that Christine said she couldn't forget for a long time.