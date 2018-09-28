Pak Army Chief Confirms Death Sentences To 11 'Hardcore Terrorists'

General Bajwa approved the capital punishment handed down to the terrorists. (File)

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed death sentences to 11 "hardcore terrorists", nearly three weeks after he approved the execution of 13 others.

General Bajwa approved the capital punishment handed down to the terrorists by a military court for committing "heinous offences" related to terrorism, including killing of 20 security personnel.

The military courts were set up in Pakistan after the deadly Taliban attack on an army school in Peshawar in 2014 which killed more than 150 people, mostly students.

"Chief of Army Staff confirmed death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism," the Army said in a statement.

It said the terrorists were found guilty of attacking armed forces, law enforcement agencies, destruction of an educational institution and killing of innocent civilians.

"On the whole, they were involved in killing of 69 persons including 49 civilians, 20 Armed Forces/Police Officials and injuring 148 others," the Army said.

Arms and explosives had also been recovered from their possession.

The special military courts also awarded imprisonment to four other convicts for their involvement in militancy-linked activities, the statement said.

The date and venue of trial was not shared due to security reasons.

On September 11, the military had announced that General Bajwa confirmed death sentences to 13 "hardcore terrorists".