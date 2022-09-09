Paddington Bear Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth: 'Thank You Ma'am, For Everything'

A scene from the short segment in which Queen Elizabeth acted opposite Paddington Bear.

Entire Britain is in mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but one of her friends has posted a special tribute on Twitter. Paddington Bear, who starred with the Queen in a short film to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, said in a short tweet, "Thank you, Ma'am, for everything." The message on Paddington's official Twitter account appeared shortly after the Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had died "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at the age of 96.

Thank you Ma'am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

In a small segment that aired on the BBC in June this year, the Queen herself acted opposite the beloved Peruvian rainforest native. Ben Whishaw gave voice to the fictional character.

The clip showed Paddington Bear joining the Queen for tea inside the Buckingham Palace. "Thank you for having me. I do hope you're having a lovely Jubilee," the bear said in the video.

It ended with the bear wishing the Queen a "happy jubilee", stating: "Thank you Ma'am, for everything", according to Independent.

Paddington used the same words to pay the tribute to the Queen on its Twitter account.

After her death, 73-year-old Charles became the King of Britain and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations. Clarence House has confirmed Charles will be known as King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, at the age of 96. Her closest family members had rushed to be at her bedside at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where her body will now lie before being taken to the Scottish capital Edinburgh.

From there, it is expected to travel by train to London for a lying in state and funeral.