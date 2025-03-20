Over 67,000 South Africans Want To Move To US After Trump's Refugee Offer

Over 67,000 South Africans have shown interest in relocating to the United States after Washington offered to resettle Afrikaners facing alleged racial discrimination. The South African Chamber of Commerce in the USA (Saccusa) confirmed that its website received tens of thousands of inquiries following President Donald Trump's executive order allowing Afrikaners to apply for refugee status.

Saccusa, a US-based business group, compiled a list of 67,042 interested individuals and submitted it to the US embassy in Pretoria, BBC reported. The embassy confirmed receiving the list. Saccusa President Neil Diamond said most registrants were aged between 25 and 45, had two to three dependents, and had Afrikaner or English surnames.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act 13 of 2024. The law allows the state to seize land without compensation if considered in the "public interest."

Trump strongly condemned the move, accusing the South African government of unfairly seizing land from white Afrikaner farmers without paying for it. In response, he signed an executive order on February 7, halting US aid to South Africa and offering refugee status to Afrikaners fleeing "government-sponsored race-based discrimination."

The US further strained diplomatic ties by expelling South Africa's ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool. Secretary of State Marco Rubio justified the decision, calling the ambassador a "race-baiting politician." Washington also criticised Pretoria for supporting a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and strengthening ties with Iran.

Many white South Africans argue that government policies disadvantage them, particularly in land ownership and employment opportunities. Despite the end of apartheid over 30 years ago, white South Africans still control most privately held land and wealth.

Saccusa, although not a government agency, found itself at the centre of the resettlement discussion after receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries. Mr Diamond said his organisation unintentionally became involved as more people sought details about Trump's refugee offer.

Trump's executive order directs the US State Department and Homeland Security to develop a plan for resettling Afrikaners through the US Refugee Admissions Programme. The agencies must submit the plan to the White House.