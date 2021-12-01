Over-60s, Vulnerable 'Should Be Advised To Postpone Travel': WHO

The WHO today issued a travel advice Tuesday on the Omicron coronavirus.

"Persons who are unwell or at risk of developing severe Covid-19 disease and dying, including people 60 years of age or older or those with co-morbidities (e.g. heart disease, cancer and diabetes), should be advised to postpone travel," the WHO said in a travel advice statement on Omicron.