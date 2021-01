Riot police detain men during a rally in support of Alexei Navalny in Moscow

Police detained more than 500 people during demonstrations across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.

The OVD-Info monitor said 519 people had been detained, mainly at demonstrations in the Far East and Siberia, as police in Moscow locked down the centre of the city ahead of a planned protest in the capital.

