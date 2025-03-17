Over 400 Guests Evacuated As Fire Erupts At Australia's Hilton Hotel

A Surfers Paradise Hilton hotel with over 400 guests was evacuated early Friday morning after two fires erupted, ABC News reported. According to a spokesperson for the Queensland Fire Department, six fire crews responded to the incident at the Hilton hotel, with the first team arriving shortly after 2 am.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a blaze on the roof, with burning debris falling and igniting a second fire on the hotel's lower level.

The crews managed to extinguish the flames shortly after 2:30 am.

A spokesperson stated that fire investigators were not required at the scene, and the investigation was being handled by Hilton Hotel building management.

Surfers Paradise resident Ralph Kogler was jolted awake by a loud bang at 2 a.m. on Friday. Rushing to his window, he saw the hotel's roof engulfed in flames.

"Exploding fragments scattered across at least 10 different ledges down the building, making it look as though the entire side was on fire-it was unbelievable," Kogler said.

He described how burning debris landed on a restaurant in the hotel's lower levels, igniting coffee shop tables and even an umbrella.

"At its peak, the glow from the flames on multiple levels was so intense that we feared we might have to evacuate," he added.

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Shane Dye, who lives in a residence within one of the Hilton towers next to the burning building, said he had been working in his lounge when he saw the blaze.

"I'm only 30 meters away, and my window directly faces the tower that caught fire," Dye told Racenet. "Everything was in flames-I couldn't believe it."

He said confusion followed the evacuation.

"The guy at the front desk didn't know what was going on. Then suddenly, people ran in, shouting that the whole place was on fire, debris was falling, and we needed to get out."

Fortunately, no one required medical treatment, and all guests were allowed to return to their rooms once the fire was extinguished.

Police do not consider the fire suspicious, but investigations are ongoing.