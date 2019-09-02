Over 30 Trapped As Boat Catches Fire Off California, Rescue Attempts On

The 75-foot boat caught fire near Santa Cruz Island off the coast from Los Angeles

The US Coast Guard was scrambling Monday to rescue more than 30 people "in distress" after a boat caught fire off the California coast.

"A group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers," the Coast Guard tweeted.

"The vessel was reported as being on fire," it said.

It said it had deployed "multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies" to assist those still trapped on the 75-foot boat, near Santa Cruz Island off the coast from Los Angeles.

