Over 200 Rockets Fired At Israel Military Bases, Claims Hezbollah

The rockets were fired at five Israeli bases (file).

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched "more than 200" rockets at Israeli military positions Thursday in response to a strike that killed a senior commander of the Iran-backed group.

A Hezbollah statement said that "as part of the response to the... assassination carried out by the enemy" in southern Lebanon's Tyre area on Wednesday, its fighters fired "more than 200 rockets of various types" at five Israeli bases across the border including in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

