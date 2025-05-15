Advertisement

Over 20 People Dead In Mexico Highway Accident

In a post on social media, Puebla Interior Minister Samuel Aguilar said the accident involved three vehicles and that an unspecified number of other people were being treated for injuries.

At least 21 people died in an auto accident on Wednesday. (Representational)
Mexico City:

At least 21 people died in an auto accident on Wednesday on a highway connecting Mexico's Oaxaca and Puebla states, a top state official said.

