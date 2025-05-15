Over 20 People Dead In Mexico Highway Accident

At least 21 people died in an auto accident on Wednesday on a highway connecting Mexico's Oaxaca and Puebla states, a top state official said.

In a post on social media, Puebla Interior Minister Samuel Aguilar said the accident involved three vehicles and that an unspecified number of other people were being treated for injuries.

