Biden To Lift Cuba's State Sponsor Of Terror Designation

"An assessment has been completed, and we do not have information that supports Cuba's designation as being a state sponsor of terrorism," a senior administration official told reporters.

President Joe Biden is to remove the US designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.
Washington:

President Joe Biden is to remove the US designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said Tuesday, in a deal that will see imprisoned protesters released in the communist country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

