Biden To Lift Cuba's State Sponsor Of Terror Designation

President Joe Biden is to remove the US designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said Tuesday, in a deal that will see imprisoned protesters released in the communist country.

"An assessment has been completed, and we do not have information that supports Cuba's designation as being a state sponsor of terrorism," a senior administration official told reporters.

