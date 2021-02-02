Ousted Myanmar Party Calls For Release Of Aung San Suu Kyi, Other Leaders

Myanmar military staged a lightning coup, detaining Aung San Suu Kyi. (FILE)

Myanmar's National League for Democracy party called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other detained leaders on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a lightning coup, ousting her from power.

"Release all detainees including the president (Win Myint) and the State Counsellor (Suu Kyi)," the party said in a document posted on its official Facebook page.

"We see this as a stain on the history of the State and the Tatmadaw," it added, referring to the military by its Burmese name.

