"Our Military Knows And Our President Knows": Trump Reacts To Mystery Drones Over New Jersey

President-elect Donald Trump has called out President Biden and the Pentagon, accusing them of withholding information about the mysterious drones that have been spotted hovering over New Jersey and New York. Trump's concerns come as the sightings have left many wondering about the origin and purpose of these drones.

"The government knows what is happening. Look, our military knows where they took off from — if it's a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went, and for some reason, they don't want to comment," Trump said during a press conference in Palm Beach.

"And I think they'd be better off saying what it is. Our military knows and our president knows. And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense," he added.

However, Trump sidestepped a question about whether he'd personally received an intelligence briefing on the mysterious drones spotted over New Jersey and New York. When asked, he refused to comment, leaving many wondering if he's been privy to any classified information about the drones. The president-elect also said that he doubted that the drones were the work of a foreign enemy.

"If it was the enemy they'd blast it out. Even if they were late, they'd blast it. Something strange is going on. For some reason, they don't want to tell the people, and they should," he said.

Trump also recently mentioned that his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, was one of the locations where mysterious drones were spotted. Due to these sightings, he decided to cancel his upcoming trip to Bedminster.

In recent weeks, residents of New Jersey have reported numerous sightings of unidentified drones hovering over suburban neighbourhoods, industrial areas, and even sensitive locations. The unusual activity has sparked widespread speculation and concern and prompted lawmakers to demand the Biden administration explain what was behind the mysterious sightings. US officials have said that most of the sightings involve manned aircraft and that there is no evidence of any threat to public safety or national security.

At a Pentagon briefing before Trump's news conference began, Air Force Major General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, told reporters there was "no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus."

Meanwhile, White House spokesman John Kirby recently stated that despite using sophisticated electronic detection technologies, federal officials, along with state and local law enforcement authorities, have been unable to corroborate any of the reported visual drone sightings over New Jersey. Instead, many of these sightings have been attributed to the misidentification of regular aircraft, such as airliners and helicopters, as drones.