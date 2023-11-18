Sam Altman Reacts After Being Fired By The Company That Created ChatGPT

OpenAI said it no longer had confidence in Sam Altman's ability to lead the company. (File)

Sam Altman, who led the company that created ChatGPT a year ago and triggered an AI race, dropped praises for his former colleagues after he was sacked by the Microsoft-backed firm.

OpenAI said Friday it had fired CEO Sam Altman as it no longer had confidence in his ability to lead the company. The dismissal prompted co-founder Greg Brockman to announced his departure too.

"I loved my time at OpenAI. It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all, I loved working with such talented people. Will have more to say about what's next later," said Mr Altman in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot that has the capability to produce human-like content in seconds, had ignited a race never seen before, catapulting Altman to a tech world sensation.

OpenAI, the creator of this chatbot, said a "review process" found that Altman was "not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," said the company, adding that chief technology officer Mira Murati will replace him.

Altman's dismissal was followed by Brockman's departure from the company with a note that his decision was based on the latest developments.

"I'm super proud of what we've all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We've been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today's news, I quit," he said on X.

OpenAI's board of directors comprises chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo, technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology's Helen Toner.