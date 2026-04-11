'User Data Not Accessed': OpenAI Identifies Security Issue

OpenAI said on Friday it had identified a security issue involving a third-party developer tool called Axios and is taking steps to protect the process that certifies its macOS applications are legitimate OpenAI apps.

We recently identified a security issue involving the third-party developer library Axios that was part of a broader industry incident. We found no evidence that OpenAI user data was accessed, that our systems were compromised, or that our software was altered.



Out of an… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 11, 2026

The ChatGPT maker said it found no evidence that its user data was accessed, that its systems or intellectual property was compromised, or that its software was altered.

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