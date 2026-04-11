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'User Data Not Accessed': OpenAI Identifies Security Issue

OpenAI said on Friday it had identified a security issue involving a thirdparty developer tool called Axios and is taking steps to protect the process that certifies its macOS

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'User Data Not Accessed': OpenAI Identifies Security Issue
OpenAI said no evidence that its software was altered.
April 10:

OpenAI said on Friday it had identified a security issue involving a third-party developer tool called Axios and is taking steps to protect the process that certifies its macOS applications are legitimate OpenAI apps.

The ChatGPT maker said it found no evidence that its user data was accessed, that its systems or intellectual property was compromised, or that its software was altered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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