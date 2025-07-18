Advertisement

"Pretty Workable": Ex-OpenAI Employee On Company's Email-Free Workplace

Mr French-Owen claimed that Slack, not email, was OpenAI's primary means of employee communication.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
"Pretty Workable": Ex-OpenAI Employee On Company's Email-Free Workplace
Owen was member of elite team developing Codex, OpenAI's grandiose software engineering agent. (File)
  • Calvin French-Owen received only about 10 emails during his year at OpenAI
  • Slack was the primary communication tool, replacing email entirely
  • OpenAI grew from 1,000 to over 3,000 employees during his tenure
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

A former OpenAI employee has shed light on the inner workings of ChatGPT's parent business, revealing a practically email-free workplace.

Calvin French-Owen, who worked at OpenAI from May 2024 to June 2025, claimed that during his tenure at the company, he received only about 10 emails.

In a detailed blog post, Mr French-Owen claimed that Slack, not email, was OpenAI's primary means of employee communication.

"An unusual part of OpenAI is that everything, and I mean everything, runs on Slack," he wrote in the blog post published on Tuesday.

"There is no email. I maybe received 10 emails in my entire time there. If you aren't organised, you will find this incredibly distracting," Mr French-Owen added.

Compared to other digital titans, this policy of prioritising Slack over email is unconventional. Despite Slack's shortcomings, which Mr French-Owen described as "incredibly distracting," he said that it can be "pretty workable" if users carefully control channel overload and notification settings.

He said his 14-month employment with the company was demanding, covert, and unrelentingly high-pressure, with "vibes" on social media carrying unexpected weight.

He characterised a fast-paced, bottom-up culture in which projects come up on their own, move quickly, and occasionally run into each other.

"OpenAI is incredibly bottoms-up, especially in research... Rather than a grand 'master plan', progress is iterative and uncovered as new research bears fruit," Mr French-Owen said.

Speaking of OpenAI's culture, Mr French-Owen said the company expanded exponentially.

There were just over 1,000 employees at the company when he started, and after a year, it had surpassed 3,000, and Mr French-Owen was among the top 30 per cent by tenure.

"Nearly everyone in leadership is doing a drastically different job than they were 2-3 years ago," he added.

He also refuted the claim that OpenAI was careless with security. In addition to more abstract, long-term risks, Mr French-Owen observed a strong emphasis on practical risks, such as political bias, hate speech, and quick injection.

Mr French-Owen, a former startup founder whose company, Segment, was purchased by Twilio, claimed that he left OpenAI because he was exhausted and had a strong desire to lead rather than follow, and not because of any drama.

Although he expressed "deep conflict" about quitting, he said that he felt "lucky" to have been a member of the elite team developing Codex, OpenAI's grandiose software engineering agent.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
OpenAI, Open-AI Ex-Employee, OpenAI Email-free Workplace
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com