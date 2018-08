The man was "neutralised" by police in Trappes after trying to hide in a building. (Representational)

A man armed with a knife killed one person and seriously injured two others on Thursday morning in a town about 30 kilometres (20 miles) southwest of Paris, a police source told AFP.

The man was "neutralised" by police in Trappes after trying to hide in a building, the source said, without specifying if he had been killed.