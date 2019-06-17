1 Killed, Seven Injured In Mass Shooting At Philadelphia Graduation Party

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross, four of the victims were teenagers between the age of 15 to 17, who suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

World | | Updated: June 17, 2019 15:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
1 Killed, Seven Injured In Mass Shooting At Philadelphia Graduation Party

Around 60 people were at the party when the shots rang out, police said. (representational)


Philadelphia: 

One person was killed and several others sustained injuries after a gunman open fired at a graduation party in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday (local time).

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross, four of the victims were teenagers between the age of 15 to 17, who suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

The remaining victims, all in their twenties, suffered wounds to different parts of their bodies, one of which succumbed to injuries soon after being shot, reported CNN.

Around 60 people were at the party when the shots rang out, Ross added.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Police are searching for the suspect and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Philadelphia shootoutPhiladelphia graduation party

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................