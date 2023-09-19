One Killed In Drone Attack On Ukraine's Lviv

The Ukrainian air force said drones were attacking the city and air defences were in operation.

Drones attacked the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Tuesday killing one person and destroying three warehouses, officials said.

Lviv, which lies near the Polish border, has been one of the safest cities in Ukraine but is increasingly being targeted by Russian attacks in recent months.

"The clean-up from the aftermath of the morning strikes in Lviv continues. Unfortunately, a man who worked here was found dead under the rubble," said Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Telegram.

Several waves of drones buzzed overhead, starting around 0130 GMT, and an AFP journalist heard numerous explosions and movements of heavy vehicles through the streets during the nightly curfew.

Three warehouses were destroyed, Sadovyi said, including premises which were used by a charity to store humanitarian aid.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv region's military administration, said: "Two people were rescued from the rubble in Lviv, a man and a woman."

"The woman is initially believed to have no injuries. The man is in a serious condition".

In the southern Mykolaiv region, 10 drones were destroyed overnight, governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

Falling debris from a downed Russian target damaged agricultural machinery at one enterprise, while no casualties were recorded, he added.

In the east-central Dnipropetrovsk region, the Nikopol district came under artillery fire, said regional governor Sergiy Lysak, adding that six houses were damaged along with a power line and a gas pipeline.

A 71-year-old man was wounded and taken to hospital "in a moderate condition", he said.

