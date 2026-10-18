On Livestream, Crucifix Crashes Down During Mass In Ecuador, Priest Dies

A Catholic priest in Ecuador has died after a large crucifix fell on him as he led a Mass that was being livestreamed. Video of the moment has spread widely on social media. The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the Nuestra Senora del Perpetuo Socorro Church in Guayaquil. Father Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, the church's parish priest, was addressing the congregation when the crucifix came down on him.

The footage shows him conducting the service at the altar. The large crucifix mounted on the wall behind him suddenly detaches and crashes down. The priest disappears from view after the impact. The fallen crucifix is then seen lying across the altar area.

On Sunday, the Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed Father Sanchez Molinari's death in a social media post. It read, "We announce that our beloved Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, CSsR., who served as parish priest of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in the Central Vicariate, has departed for the Father's House to rejoice in His presence and glory."

The post ended with a prayer, "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen."

Father Sanchez Molinari was the parish priest. He was also a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer.