On Camera: US Killer Escapes By 'Crab Walking' Up A Prison Wall

A convicted murderer escaped Chester County Prison seven days ago by 'crab walking' up the prison yard walls. Newly released prison footage shows the inmate scaling up two walls separated by a 5 ft hallway.

According to a report by BBC, officials say razor wire was installed after another inmate escaped, but it was clearly not effective. The Chester County Prison acting warden said at a news conference that the prison had hired security consultants after the 18 May escape of Igore Bolte, who told police that he had relied on his knowledge of rock climbing to escape.

Sharing details of the inmate, the acting warden, Howard Holland shared that Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante absconded from the Chester County Prison on August 31 by scaling a wall to gain access to the roof and pushing through razor wire before jumping down to a less secure area to make his getaway, Washington Post reported.

Cavalcante, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16 in the killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Branda, in 2021. He was sentenced to life without parole.

The 34-year-old fugitive was at the facility awaiting a transfer to the state prison.

Cavalcante escaped from the prison at 8:51 a.m. on August 31. At 9:45 a.m. officers noted a missing inmate and launched the prison into a special count that confirmed his disappearance.

Officials have continued an intensive search. "Our main focus is bringing this man into custody. We are putting all of our efforts into trying to locate him," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan told the Washington Post.

