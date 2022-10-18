On Camera, Thieves Smash Into Jewellery Store In New York, Run Off With Over $500k Worth Jewels

So far, no arrested have been made in connection to the burglary.

A dramatic video showing three thieves smashing their way into a high-end jewellery store in New York is gaining traction on social media. The incident took place on Saturday at Cellini jewellers in the 400 block of Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The New York Police Department shared the clip on Twitter, saying that the trio of robbers got away with more than $500,000 in merchandise.

"WANTED for a Burglary@ 430 Park Avenue (Cellini Jewelers) @NYPDMTN #Manhattan on 10/15/22@ 3:33A.M., Once inside, the 3 individuals took high-end jewelry estimated value is over $500,000. Reward up to $3500 Know who they are? the NYPD wrote in the caption of a Twitter post.

The clip showed three burglars - wearing black hoodies, masks and gloves - smashing through the first set of doors with a sledgehammer, then using the same tool to breach the second glass door. The thieves smashed and knocked display cases to plunder their contents, which they stuffed into a rucksack.

"A full inventory of the items removed is pending at this time. The estimated value of the items removed is over $500,000," the cops said in a statement, as per New York Post.

The officials also informed that robbers fled on foot before jumping into a grey and silver sedan.

So far, no arrested have been made in connection to the burglary. The police officials have asked for the public's help in tracking down the suspects.

Meanwhile, in another bizarre robbery in the United States, a wild car chase ended in an armed robbery on the streets of New York City last month. The robber rammed his black Mercedes into a Toyota Rav4 and then made off with a bag of cash from its drover on the Upper East Side. He made off with $20,000 in cash, New York Post reported quoting law enforcement sources.