Video: Rooftop Collapses At Nightclub In Dominican Republic, At Least 15 Dead

At least 15 people were killed when the roof of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic collapsed early Tuesday morning, emergency services said, with rescue operations still underway.

The roof of the Jet Set nightclub in the Caribbean nation's capital Santo Domingo collapsed during a performance by renowned merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was also trapped in the rubble.

"Unfortunately, we have had 15 deaths so far... we are hopeful of finding many more people alive," Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), told the press.

He did not provide details on the number of injured, which local media reported included dozens of people.

"As long as there is hope for life, all authorities will be working to recover or rescue these people," Mendez said.

He added that there were people trapped in the rubble asking for help.

More than 370 rescuers are working to search for victims.

Authorities have not reported the approximate number of people who were in the nightclub, which local media said holds a concert or party every Monday night.

President Luis Abinader said on X that the government has "been following the case minute by minute since it happened."

"All rescue agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the families affected," he added.

