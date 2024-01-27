On Camera, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Thrashes Student With Shoe, Then Clarifies

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said the man who was seen being beaten was like his son.

Iconic Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan today sought to play down a viral video that purportedly showed him mercilessly thrashing a man with his shoe, who he claimed was his disciple.

The video shows the popular Qawwali singer repeatedly hitting and slapping him while enquiring about a "bottle". The man is seen pleading with the singer, saying he has no idea about it. In another scene, some people were seen trying to pull the singer away to save the student.

Samaa TV, a Pakistani broadcaster, identified the man as his employee and said such violent behaviour among singers is a worrying trend.

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali khan was caught abusing his servant. Later, he gave an explanation. pic.twitter.com/PC0DawSEsq — Брат (@B5001001101) January 27, 2024

Mr Khan, nephew of legendary Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, later clarified that it was a personal matter between an "ustad and his shagird (teacher and disciple)". He posted a video featuring the man who was seen being beaten up, as well as his father, to clarify his actions.

"This is about a personal issue between an ustad and shagird. He is like my son. This is how the relation is between a teacher and his disciple. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished," he said in the video.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said he had also apologised to him after the incident.

In the clarification video, the man who was beaten admitted he had misplaced a bottle containing holy water - which led to the incident, but clarified there was no ill-intention behind his actions. "He's like my father. He loves us a lot. Whoever spread this video is trying to defame my ustad," he added.

His father also supported Mr Khan, highlighting the relation between the 'ustad and shagird' in the field of Qawwali.