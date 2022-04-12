On Camera, Moment When Brooklyn Subway Shooting Took Place

People rush out of a metro train in New York's Brooklyn subway

Several people were shot at in a subway in New York's Brooklyn today. Of the several videos on social media on the attack, one shows the moment when the attack happened.

In this video, several people are seen running out of a metro coach, which is filled with a thick smoke.

Local media reports said the suspect likely used a smoke bomb to distract the commuters before shooting them, which appear to be the case as seen in this video.

RT News tweeted the commuters rushed out of the coach "with (the) gasmask-wearing gunman".

In a span of one minute, the entire coach gets empty as panic-stricken people ran out. Once they are on the platform, a few of them are seen falling on floor. Then there is blood everywhere. The smoke from the coach drift out to the entire platform.