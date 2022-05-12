On Camera, Beach House In US Collapses And Floats In Water As Sea Level Rises

This is the second time a home has fallen into the surf this year.

A beach house in North Carolina's Outer Banks recently collapsed due to high water levels, according to the United States' Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The home was unoccupied at the time, officials said, adding that the area has been closed off for time being as additional homes in the region may fall too.

A video shared by the agency showed the collapse of the home as ocean waves caused the stilts supporting it to teeter and fall.

Watch the video below:

According to the Independent, debris from the fallen beach house is spreading widely. Officials from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore have said that they will be working closely with the homeowner to coordinate cleanup activities.

It is to mention that the collapse occurred on a pristine stretch of beach, where hundreds of pricey vacation homes have been built. Officials informed that this is the second time a home has fallen into the surf this year. Back in February, a house in the same region collapsed and spread debris across many miles of beaches before the homeowner and volunteers were able to clean most of it.

According to CNN, experts have explained that the collapses are part of what they worry could be a growing issue amid severe weather this week as well as longer-term concerns like rising sea levels and beach erosion on the border island of Cape Hatteras. They have also said that the region is particularly vulnerable to storm surges and even faces increasing risk due to sea-level rise, worsening erosion and high tide flooding.

As per the CNN report, David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said, “Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future.” He further informed that for now the beach near Ocean Drive has been closed as parts of Cape Hatteras are under a coastal flood warning and surf advisory.