Omicron Covid Variant: UK has registered a surge in Omicron Covid variant cases.

Britain will not require stricter domestic COVID restrictions in the run-up to Christmas because vaccines had put the country into a more resilient position than a year ago, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"We don't think Plan B is required," he told BBC radio. "Why? Because of the success of the vaccine programme."

