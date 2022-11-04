Old Video Shows Camera Falling From Plane And Landing In Pig Pen

Despite falling from the plane, the camera lands in a pigpen.

There are several moving-camera recordings that have endured under various conditions in the internet's vast collection, but none of them have a surprise ending quite like this old video, which is resurfacing owing to its hilarious content.

A camera falling from an aeroplane and landing on a pig pen on a property is the subject of this video. On occasion, the camera was discovered afterwards and examined. After that, they discovered amusing footage that had been taken in it; however, we won't give away the ending here; you'll have to watch the video to find out.

The video has been repeatedly circulated on various social media platforms since it was first released on YouTube almost nine years ago. It has received more than 40 million views on YouTube alone, excluding several other social media platforms.



The video features all the essential elements of a fun story, including fast movement, aerial manoeuvres, an unlikely landing, and excellent shots of a pig's mouth. It makes sense why it is garnering new views on social media.

In addition to multiple upvotes, Reddit users have left a number of comments on the video.

A user wrote, "Good to know if a meteor fell to earth, it'd be immediately eaten by pigs."

Another user wrote, "This reminds me of this true crime documentary I watched on YouTube about a woman who killed more than one person by feeding them to her pigs."

"Well, my last biggest fear was falling out of an airplane." "Now it's being eaten by a pig," a concerned user wrote.