Officials At US Airport Find Bag Of Snakes Hidden In Passenger's Pants, Share Pics

In the picture,two small white snakes were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.

Security officers at the Miami International Airport were in for a surprise when they detected a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants. According to Fox 59, the incident happened on April 26 while the passenger was passing through a checkpoint at the airport ahead of an international flight. However, once he entered a screener utilizing advanced imaging technology (AIT), officers noticed ''an anomaly in his midsection.'' When he was instructed to step aside for a pat down, he confessed that he was carrying snakes.

Transportation Security Administration also posted pictures of the snakes on X. In the picture, two small pink snakes were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag. After TSA agents removed the snakes from his possession, they called U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade police, who turned the snakes over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

"Officers at @iflymia detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants at a checkpoint on Fri, April 26. @TSA called our @CBPSoutheast and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," the post on X read.

See the tweet here:

Officers at @iflymia detected this bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants at a checkpoint on Fri, April 26. @TSA called our @CBPSoutheast and Miami-Dade Police partners in to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. pic.twitter.com/CggJob8IT8 — TSA_Gulf (@TSA_Gulf) April 30, 2024

The TSA confirmed that the man's ticket was cancelled as a result of the incident.

No other details on where the man was travelling, or why he may have attempted to smuggle the reptiles were provided by officials.

The U.S. Department of Transportation explains on its website that "federal and state governments impose restrictions on transporting live animals. In addition, each airline establishes its company policy for the proper handling of the animals they transport."

