OceanGate Website, Social Media Handles Deleted Weeks After Sub Implosion

The website and social media accounts of OceanGate, the US-based deep-sea exploration company, have disappeared from the internet within a month of the implosion of its submersible in which five tourists were killed. This comes shortly after the company announced suspension of their exploratory missions. At present, the OceanGate website and social media accounts are inaccessible to the public, though there is no information about the exact time when they disappeared. The social media handles of the company say that these pages do not exist.

The websites of OceanGate and OceanGate Expeditions now lead to pages indicating that the company has halted all exploration and commercial operations.

An archived version of the OceanGate Expeditions website from July 8 reveals that the company initially displayed the suspension notice prominently on their website. The archived version contained links to pages detailing their expeditions and submersibles.

Both the OceanGate and OceanGate Expeditions Facebook pages have been taken down. Similarly, the OceanGate and OceanGate Expeditions accounts on LinkedIn and Twitter have been removed.

The OceanGate Instagram account has been set to private.

As of now, the only active website is that of the OceanGate Foundation, although its Facebook page has already been removed.

OceanGate and its CEO, Stockton Rush, faced scrutiny after the Titan submersible went missing during a dive to the Titanic shipwreck on June 18.

On June 22, the US Coast Guard announced that the submersible suffered catastrophic imploded, resulting in the deaths of all five individuals on board, including Mr Rush.

The representatives of the company have not made any official statement about this development.