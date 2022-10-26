'Now Is The Time To...': Rishi Sunak's Pledge At His 1st Cabinet Meeting

Rishi Sunak chaired his first cabinet meeting today.

Rishi Sunak today asked his newly appointed cabinet to get to work as they face an enormous task with the country's inflation at a forty-year high. The UK PM, chairing his first cabinet meeting, assured people that he would act with compassion while tackling the country's "profound economic crisis."

"This morning I set out to Cabinet the enormous task we face, and why I am confident that this government can rise to the challenge and deliver for the whole United Kingdom," Mr Sunak said in a tweet hours after a meeting with the ministers.

"Now is the time to get to work and earn the trust of the British people," he added.

Mr Sunak, the third prime minister in seven weeks, opened the Cabinet meeting by saying that "economic stability and fiscal sustainability would be at the heart" of his government's mission.

Yesterday, Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister named an experienced Cabinet to lead the country through what he called a “profound economic crisis,” only to face immediate criticism for reappointing a series of scandal-hit former ministers to senior government jobs.

Rishi Sunak, who has vowed to take 'tough decisions', today delayed an economic strategy announcement. He sought time until November 17 as he sought more time to make the “right decisions” on managing the British economy.