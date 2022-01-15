Novak Djokovic Again Detained In Australia

Court documents showed Novak Djokovic was currently being detained at an address in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic was again detained in Australia Saturday, after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared the unvaccinated tennis superstar a threat to the public.

Court documents showed the 34-year-old Serbian was currently being detained at an address in Melbourne, as his appeal against deportation is heard.

In a separate court filing Australian authorities argued Djokovic's continued presence in the country "may foster anti-vaccination sentiment" and called for his removal.

