"Not The End": Israeli Army After Announcing Hezbollah Chief's Death

Israel's army chief has vowed to target anyone who poses a threat to the country after the Israeli Defence Force said Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed today in a strike.

"This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel -- we will know how to reach them," said Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi in a statement after Israel reported the killing of Hassan Nasrallah.

The 64-year-old Hezbollah chief was killed in a strike on Lebanon's Beirut, claimed Israeli forces. "Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

"The Israeli Defence Force confirms that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated yesterday, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders," the Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

The attack on Hassan Nasrallah "was prepared for a long time, executed at the right moment with great precision, and now we are moving forward with careful preparation for the next steps," General Herzi Halevi said.

"Ultimately, I want to emphasise again that we are at full readiness in all of our fronts. All forces, including coordination with other organisations, must ensure very good synchronization and readiness," he added.

Ali Karake, identified by Israel as the commander of Hezbollah's southern front was also killed along with other Hezbollah commanders in the strike, according to a statement by the Israeli army.

The strike was conducted when Hezbollah's senior chain of command was operating from the headquarters and advancing terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel, said the Israeli army.

"During Hassan Nasrallah's 32-year reign as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities," the Israeli army added.

In recent days, Israel has shifted its military focus from Gaza to Lebanon, where intense bombing has resulted in over 700 deaths and displaced approximately 118,000 people.